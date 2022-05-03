Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): The leopard strayed into a house on Monday morning at Kishunpur village, which is situated adjacent to the Madhavaliya forest range in the Thoothibari area of ​​the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. The wild animal then attacked Subash Madeshia (45) and his daughter Ambika (18). The critically injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. The condition of the injured was stated to be critical, said sources. After receiving the information, a team from the forest department rushed to the spot to rescue the wild animal.

The leopard first attacked Ambika, who was sleeping on a cot. On hearing Ambika's screams, her father rushed to the spot to rescue her. The leopard then attacked Ambika's father also, added the source. Madhavaliya forest Ranger Vijay Kumar Srivastava said that after receiving information from villagers, a team of forest guards was rushed to the spot with rescue equipment. The leopard was hiding somewhere in the village due to the gathering of people. Efforts are on to catch the wild animal.

