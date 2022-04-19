Beawar: In a shocking incident, two infants died due to burn injuries inside a warmer at Government Amrit Kaur Hospital Beawar in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Monday.

The incident took place on Monday night in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Mother-Child Wing at Amritkaur Hospital. Two newborns, one an 11-day old daughter of Om Prakash a resident of Badia, Bagta and another a 4-day old son of Surendra of Rampura in Kharwa were kept in Warmer number 11 when the container got overheated after the auto sensor regulating the temperature became defunct. By the time the staff turned off the warner, the infants had succumbed to burn injuries.

District Chief Medical Officer Dr KK Soni said that prima facie the incident is believed to have happened after overheating of the warmer due to “technical reasons”. He said that an inquiry committee has been formed on the matter. Technical experts have also been included in the investigation team.

SDM Rahul Jain said that as soon as he got information about the incident, he reached the hospital and talked to the doctors. He said that the staff present also tried to save the newborn babies but by then it was too late. The medical board team will do a post-mortem of the dead bodies of the newborn on Tuesday.

One of the bereaved parents Om Prakash, a resident of Badia, Bagta, said his daughter born on April 7 in a premature delivery was fine till late Monday evening. But suddenly the hospital staff told us that the girl had died, he said. Surendra, the other bereaved father said that his son born on April 14 had trouble breathing.

The infant was improving and started breastfeeding two days ago. But the couples' happiness was short-lived. Besides the bereaved couple, the families of other newborn babies are also horrified by the incident. The family members also expressed their anger at the hospital authorities. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the police administration has increased the security arrangements outside the hospital. This is the second incident in one and a half years in the women's wing of Government Amrit Kaur Hospital at Beawar.

Earlier on March 13, 2021, there was a fire in the ward due to a technical fault. But at that time 16 newborns were saved. The very next day, the oxygen line valve was found open in the labour room.

