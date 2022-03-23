New Delhi: Two indigenously built Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) were formally inducted at Indian Naval Air Station, INS Parundu situated at Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM were the chief guests at the induction ceremony.

The helicopters were traditionally welcomed by a water cannon salute at the dispersal in presence of Civil Dignitaries and naval personnel of INS Parundu. The basing of ALH MK III is expected to enhance the maritime surveillance over the Gulf of Mannar, Palk Bay, and Comorin Region and also provide extended ranges for maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) both, by day and night.

The ALH MK III helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is a maritime role variant that can operate from Naval Ships and Air Stations. The helicopter can be used to undertake armed patrol missions, casualty evacuations, and SAR operations. The helicopter has a state-of-the-art Maritime Patrol Radar and Electro-optical payload which enhances the surveillance capability. These capabilities will enable the Indian Navy to expand its operational canvas even further and maintain a round-the-clock vigil over the waters in this region.

Indian Navy is at the forefront of indigenization which is well reflected in the Navy’s current and future acquisition plans. Induction of the ALH MK III helicopters represents a tremendous leap towards the mandate of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The conceptualization, production, and subsequent induction of 16 of these Helicopters into the naval inventory is an example of the close coordination between the Indian Navy and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

INS Parundu presently operates the Heron RPA and Chetak helicopters. The induction of these helicopters will give a major boost to the naval operation in this region.