Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): One of the expelled students of the junior section Saurabh Yadav levelled allegations that he was reciting poetry authored by Rahim Das. "Then some fellow Muslim students and others asked me to recite Quran. I told them that they (Muslim students) should also read the Ramayan Thereafter, my name was struck off from the school's enrolment register."

Saurabh, who was a student of Class VIII further alleged, "The college administration is being run according to Sharia Law and raising slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai or Vande Mataram has been prohibited on the campus." But, manager of Faiz-e-Aam Muslim College Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui, speaking to ETV Bharat said that the allegations were baseless and someone has been trying to tarnish the image of the institution. While speaking to this reporter, Siqqidqui asked the former that "You (reporter) have captured the photo of the register in which did you find that the Hindu students have been expelled on communal lines. This was completely a baseless allegation."

Read: Religious bonhomie: Hindus, Muslims reunite for temple festival in Tamil Nadu

Siddiqui further said, "We run our institution in two shifts. Muslim students conduct prayers separately whereas Hindu students join the assembly and perform prayers as per their culture. On Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, which falls on October 2, we organise a collective gathering in which students raise slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and also students from both the communities render National Anthem."