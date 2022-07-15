Satara (Maharashtra): Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's hometown had two helipads, but no safer roads in rural areas for the students to travel safely to their schools, the Bombay High court observed while hearing a suo motu petition on Thursday. Highlighting the struggles that the students in the rural areas go through every day, the HC bench pointed out the need to build the roads as soon as possible.

"We recently read that two helipads were being built in the Chief Minister's village. We have nothing to say about that. But at the same time, the children in the village should be able to go to school or college without any problems. Bad infrastructure should not come in the way of quality education," the court observed. The court said that Satara is considered a progressive district and its students should not have to risk their lives every day just to get access to quality education.

The court bench of Justice Prasanna Varale and Justice Srikant Kulkarni highlighted the ordeals of the girl students in the Khirwandi village of Satara district and further clarified that it intends for the state to take positive steps to find a permanent solution to the problem as soon as possible. The court thereby directed the Chief Secretary to submit a report in this regard by August 30 along with an affidavit of an officer of the rank of deputy secretary of the state's general administration department.

Students in the Khirkhandi village in Javali taluka have to first cross a forest, followed by a huge reservoir of Koyna Dam by themselves to reach their school in another village. Boats are the only medium of travel available for them to cross the reservoir, thereby putting them at risk of drowning, especially during the monsoon season. The students further have a 4 km trail through thorny forests from the reservoir to the school. Their school starts at 9 am, for which the girls have to leave around 8 am.

The matter came to light when a Public Interest Litigation was filed and the bench of Justice Prasanna Varale and Justice Anil Killor directed the court administration to file a suo-moto petition and submit it to the concerned bench.