Agartala: Tripura police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly lynching a 26-year old youth on the suspicion of being a cattle lifter. The incident took place early morning on Tuesday at the Baramura area under the Jatrapur police station limits of Sonamura sub-division in Tripura’s Sepahijala district. Police officials said that they received information that the villagers of Baramura area detained a person who allegedly came to steal cattle. When the police rushed to the spot, they found the 26-year old man critically injured as the villagers had thrashed him on the suspicion that he was a cattle lifter.

Police identified the youth as Litan Mia, a resident of Tarapukur village under the Dhanpur assembly constituency. Police rushed him to a local hospital in critical condition and informed his family members. “Later when his condition started deteriorating, he was referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala. However he died before reaching the hospital," police said. As the information on the lynching spread, hundreds of locals blocked the road at nearby Dhanpur demanding immediate arrest of the killers. The victim's family members lodged a complaint, following which the police arrested two persons Sentu Debnath (40) and Amal Chandra Das (50).