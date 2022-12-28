Hassan (Karnataka): Two persons have been detained and probe is in progress in 'mixer grinder' explosion case. There is a lot of confusion whether it was a terrorist act or not. Although Hassan SP Hari Ram Shankar said that the explosion took place due to personal enmity.

'No terrorist organization or extremists are involved in the act. The act was committed targeting the person who was supposed to take this parcel. No explosive technology used here like the ones terrorists have been using', the SP said.

"An explosion of such magnitude cannot occur from an electronic circuit. It is possible that the act was committed using small-scale explosives. The public should not be alarmed. Don't believe any speculation. Those who received the courier and returned it and the person who sent the courier have been taken into custody. More information about the parcel is being collected", the SP explained.

One person was injured in the incident that occurred at the courier office at K R Puram here on Monday night, and the injured has been identified as Shashi, who worked at the courier office. The mixi had come as a courier. It is yet to be verified whether it exploded when the plug was connected to plug point or exploded on its own as a parcel.

According to the police, Shashi suffered injuries on his hands and some parts of his body and is undergoing treatment. He is out of danger and is conscious.

The SP said, the mixi blade is the one that caused injury, other than that foreign projectiles or nails or ball bearings have not been found. The glasses of the shop have been damaged due to the force of the explosion.

The FSL (Forensic Science Lab) team from Mysuru has arrived and has collected samples for lab test. Their report will reveal the cause and nature of the explosion and how it happened. After the incident, police had registered a case under the relevant sections of Explosive Substances Act, sources said.

The incident had led to a lot of suspicion as it came after the cooker blast in an auto rickshaw in Mangaluru recently, which the police called an act of terror, and had blamed the passenger, identified as Mohammed Shariq (24) from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the Mangaluru blast case.