Panaji: Goa Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing a church bell of brass, weighing 250 kg, worth Rs 4.50 lakh. Agacaim Police Inspector Tulshidas Naik told IANS that accused persons were nabbed within two hours, after a complaint was registered. "There are two more persons involved in this robbery.

We will nab them soon," Naik said. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ajmer Alam, 18, a native of Basti, Uttar Pradesh and Chunna Muhumad Ismail Khan, 36, a native of Bhagalpur, Bihar.Police informed that since last few months the church committee was trying to install the bell, but could not do it due to unavailability of workforce, hence was lying in the veranda of church.

One Cipriano Mathias Afonso, member of St Mathew Church, at Azossim in North Goa, had complained about the robbery stating unknown persons had committed theft of a brass bell, weighing 250 kg worth Rs 4,50,000, from the open veranda of the Church. Police has taken the brass bell in their possession and has also attached a TATA Super Ace rickshaw used to transport it. Police are further investigating the case. (IANS)