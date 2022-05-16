Karnal (Haryana): After the completion of 10 days remand of four terror suspects who had been arrested from Bastara toll plaza, were produced before the district court, on Sunday. The court after hearing the plea in the case, sent Gurpreet and Amandeep, both brothers, into police custody for three days. The two other terror suspects--Parminder and Bhupendra--were sent into judicial custody.

Earlier, a local court in Haryana had sent the four suspected Khalistani terrorists nabbed in Karnal earlier into 10-day police custody. The four, according to police officials, were on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives when they were arrested in Karnal. Arms, ammunition, and IEDs were recovered from the vehicle they were traveling in, senior police officials said.

The four were allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist, Harvinder Singh Rinda, who had sent locations through an app to them to deliver explosives and weapons, Superintendent of Police, Karnal, Ganga Ram Punia had told reporters in Karnal.

Director-General of Haryana Police P K Agrawal said the four were arrested in a joint operation carried out by Haryana and Punjab police based on intelligence inputs of central agencies. "In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police and Haryana Police had arrested four persons at Karnal with the recovery of 3 IEDs weighing 2.5 Kg each and one pistol. Further investigation was on," the Punjab Police had then said in a tweet. The four -- all residents of Punjab -- had been nabbed near Bastara toll plaza.