Shivamogga (Karnataka): Two persons were gored to death in separate incidents at the Diwali bull race competitions in Shikaripura taluk. As part of Diwali, a bull race was organised in the Shikaripura and Soraba taluks of the district. In a competition organised at a village of Shikaripura taluk, a bull that was being brought to the competition escaped from the owner's hand and ran amok and hit the 36-year-old Prashanth in the chest. Prashanth sustained severe injuries and breathed his last when he was being shifted to a hospital.

In another incident, 20-year-old Adi, a resident of Chagatoor village, gored him to death when he was watching the bulls race conducted at Jade village in Soraba taluk. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media.