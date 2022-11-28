Gorakhpur: Two first-year engineering students in Gorakhpur pursuing a course in Artificial Intelligence have come up with a device that can be fitted into a woman's ring or bracelet, which can help them in distress. The device is then connected to the Woman Safety App, and whenever a woman finds herself in a crisis, through the device she can inform her near and dear ones.

The gadget also helps in providing the location to the rescuers. Besides, it transmits electrical shocks suppose anybody misbehaves with the woman. Girl students pursuing B Tech in Artificial Intelligence have been receiving lots of appreciation from the faculty as well as fellow students for developing the safety device.

The management of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM) has been contemplating opting for patenting the device. Both the students Sneha and Akshita said the device can be linked to Women Safety App and four emergency numbers could be added to it. "On pressing the button on the ring or bracelet twice, the messages and calls will be sent to the four emergency numbers," they said.