Patna: Two Patna girls on Sunday thrashed a woman police officer for her delay in accepting their complaint at the Ramkrishna Nagar police station in Patna. The two had reportedly gone to lodge a complaint against unidentified miscreants for snatching their phones when they got into an argument with the lady officer. Taking serious note of the matter, Patna SSP asked the police to lodge an FIR against the duo and send them to jail.

The girls, both sisters, alleged that they had to wait for at least three hours at the police station for filing their complaint. The police however denied the allegations and clarified that the matter was stuck because of confusion over the police station jurisdictional issue. The area where the snatching incident took place was not clear to the complainant themselves, they said.

As narrated by the complainants, both of them were returning home from the Beur area of Patna after attending classes. In the meantime, some motorcycle-borne criminals pounced on them and sped away after snatching their mobile phones. Both the girls, along with their brother, approached the Ramkrishna Nagar police station for filing a complaint.

Jehangir Alam, the SHO of Ramkrishna Nagar police station, said, "Two girls came for the registration of an FIR to our police station. They were unaware that the snatching incident had occurred in some other police station limits. When we explained the matter to them, they were not ready to accept the fact."

"The accused named Sonali Kumari attacked the woman police officer Ankita. Police then arrested both the girls and put them in the lock-up after lodging an FIR against them," the SHO added.