Amritsar: The police arrested two members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang after they opened fire and tried to flee from the spot near Jandiala Guru. The two arrested have been identified as Gurbhaj alias Baba and Shamsher Singh alias Karan. Police officers said that two kg of heroin and 30 bore pistol have been recovered from their possession.

Disclosing the details about the incident, SPD Jugraj Singh said, "Police personnel were on a routine checking drive near Jandiala, during which two youths riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop, but instead of stopping, they fired at the police party and drove towards Devi Das Pura. After receiving information about the incident, Crime Branch Inspector Rashpal Singh and Inspector Amandeep Singh, along with their force, launched a man-hunt to nab youths.

Also read: Youth shot dead in Amritsar

Sources said that the gangsters, seeing themselves surrounded, fired about seven to eight bullets at the police party. In retaliation, the police also fired 12 to 15 rounds. In the meantime, the police arrested two youths and a 30 bore pistol and two kg of heroin have been recovered from them. The police said that three murder cases have already been registered against Gurbhaj Singh, who is stated to have been an active member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.