Hyderabad: Two persons hailing from West Bengal died on the spot and another from Uttar Pradesh suffered injuries while bursting crackers. The tragedy took place at the Kandikal Gate in the Old City of Hyderabad on Thursday. The injured was undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

According to police, Ullas has been running a Plaster of Paris (POP) statues making unit at the Kandikal Gate area. After the Diwali puja, he offered fireworks to Vishnu (25), Jagan (30) from West Bengal and Biren (25) from Uttar Pradesh, who work in his unit and went home to celebrate the festival. The blast happened when the trio was bursting the crackers at midnight on Thursday. Vishnu and Jagan died on the spot while Biren was seriously injured.

Locals, who heard a huge noise, informed the Chhatrinaka police. In turn, Falaknuma ACP Majeed, Chhatrinaka Inspector Khader Jilani and Falaknuma Inspector Devender rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation. Biren, who was critically injured, was taken to Osmania Hospital for treatment.

Clues Team gathered the evidence at the scene while bodies of Vishnu and Jagan were shifted to Osmania mortuary for post-mortem. Police are looking for the cause of the explosion. Later, the Chhatrinaka police registered a case and took up investigation.