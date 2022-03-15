Panaji: Even as BJP registered an emphatic win in Goa bagging 20 seats in the assembly elections, the party is facing an internal conflict over who will be state's next Chief Minister. Sources say that the party is currently divided into two factions over the choice for CM candidature - one group supporting Pramod Sawant, and the other Vishwajit Rane.

Contemplations about Vishwajit being nominated as the CM candidate are rife, considering the recent communication between him and Goa Governor P. S. Sridharan Pillai. After meeting with the Governor, Vishwajit called it a 'private visit' "to discuss the development work in my constituency".

Rane family's foothold in Goa Politics

Vishwajit's father and former Chief Minister Pratap Singh Rane has been contesting from Poriem constituency for the last 32 years. In the recent elections, the BJP had given him two options -- he could either fight the election from Poriem or propose a replacement name from his own family. Though Vishwajit Rane was reportedly eager to contest from Poriem, Pratap Singh Rane decided to field his daughter-in-law Divya Rane from there. A doctor by profession, Divya received a total of 17,816 votes, consequently achieving a landslide victory. Vishwajit, on the other hand, was fielded from the Valpoi assembly and managed to secure 12,262 votes and won by a large margin. With the status of a lifelong cabinet minister, Pratap Singh Rane's family holds significant weight in Goa politics.

Meanwhile, Vishwajit has also served as the Health Minister in Pramod Sawant's government. After Pratap, Vishwajit has carried on the legacy of his family. Considering the background and experience, Vishwajit Rane seems to be BJP's best bid for the fielding of CM's post.

Pramod Sawant's political background

Pramod Sawant, who contested from Sankali constituency, received a total of 12,250 votes against Congress' Dharmesh Sangalani who gave him a tough fight. Sanglani had overtaken Sawant in the first few rounds of counting, leaving high speculations on Sawant's loss. But in the final round, Sawant picked up the pace and eventually seized the victory. Although, despite his win, this election hinted that his grip and influence on the constituency is not so impressive.

Devendra Fadnavis' stand

Devendra Fadnavis, who is in-charge of BJP's Goa unit, held a press conference after the counting of votes wherein he explained the entire process of selection of Chief Minister. He had conveniently avoided mentioning Pramod Sawant's name in this conference, indicating subtly that he might be in the Vishwajit Rane's faction of the party in Goa. However, it is quite certain that Fadnavis will play an important role in the decision for the Chief Ministerial candidature in Goa.

