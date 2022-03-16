Guwahati: Two encounters took place within the last 24 hours in Assam. In both, the encounters, the men killed were rape accused. The first encounter took place in Guwahati, where the main accused of Garigaon gang rape was shot dead by the police. The second encounter took place at Lalpani area of Udalguri district of Assam, where a man named Rajesh Munda, accused of raping and murdering a minor girl, was killed by police in an 'encounter'.

On March 10, Rajesh allegedly raped and killed one 8-year-old girl in Dhanasri tea garden. The next day, her dead body was found near a crematorium in the tea garden. Police identified Rajesh as the accused, but he was on the run. On Tuesday, Lalpani police arrested him from an iron factory in Changsari of Kamrup rural district. At night, police personnel brought him to the crime spot for further investigation. But on the way, Rajesh allegedly jumped from the police van and tried to flee. The police ended up shooting him dead.

In an eerily similar incident, in Guwahati, Biki Ali from Kamrup rural district was arrested by police on Tuesday. He was the main accused in the Garigaon gangrape case. Biki was brought to Jalukbari police station from where he allegedly tried to flee from police custody. Cops asked him to stop but since he refused to oblige, police fired four rounds of bullets at him killing him instantly.

Special DGP of Assam Police, GP Singh tweeted about the incident and said, "rape represents the regressive mindset of controlling, scarring & destroying a girl/women’s mind and body. Assam Police would use all instruments of law to fight this evil. As a father & a Cop, grateful to Hon'ble CM for crystal clear directions to this effect."