Budgam: Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked two notorious drug peddlers under the NDPS Act in central Kashmir's Budgam district. As per a police spokesman, the accused Khalid Hussain Sofi, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sofi, a resident of Iqbalabad Charar-e-Sharief, and Amir Ahmed Ganie, son of Khazir Mohammad Ganie, a resident of Pujj-Mohalla Chadoora were booked under the NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.

According to the police, the duo was involved in many NDPS cases. Despite being named in many FIRs, the accused were promoting the drug trade by supplying drugs to local youths of district Budgam.

The general public of Budgam appreciated the role of the police in their action against drug peddlers. Police said, "its consistent action against the drug peddlers is only to reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse".

