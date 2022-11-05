Raipur: Two personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed when a trailer truck collided with their motorcycle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place around 1.45 pm on Sukma-Dornapal road when the duo was returning after an anti-Maoist operation, an official said.

The deceased were part of the DRG's motorcycle-patrolling team that carried out the anti-Maoist operations in the Elmagunda area of the district, he said. Assistant constables Mausam Subba and Padam Muya were killed on the spot when a trailer truck collided with their motorcycle, the official said.

Efforts are on to trace the truck driver and his helper who fled the scene following the accident, he added. The DRG is a frontline anti-Maoist force of the state police raised from among local tribal youth and surrendered Maoists in the Bastar division. (PTI)

