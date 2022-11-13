Barmer: Two women were killed and at least four others, including a kid, were severely injured when a speeding Bolero hit them while they were walking in the main market in Sindhari town on Sunday. The injured have been rushed to Sindhari Hospital where after providing first aid they were referred to another hospital. The driver of the car was arrested by the police.

The car has been seized. The bodies are kept in the mortuary of Sindhari Hospital for identification and the police have launched a probe into the accident, according to police. Sindhari police officer Surendra Kumar said the Bolero was going towards the Barmer-Jalore highway when the accident took place.