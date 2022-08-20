Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Two devotees, including one male and another female, died in a stampede that took place at the famous Banke Bihari temple in Mathura. Scores of devotees thronged the temple during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday on the occasion of Janmashtami. Four others sustained injuries, according to the police.

The huge footfall of devotees to watch the midnight aarti of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami triggered a stampede wherein two persons died from suffocation and four others were injured. Kin of the deceased did not hand over the bodies to the police for post-mortem examination instead they took them home. Police resorted to caning to control a surging crowd of devotees.