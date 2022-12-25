Patna: Two people were arrested for hitting the car of Tej Pratap Yadav, the state minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change near the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science campus in Patna. The incident happened late night on Sunday when the minister was visiting the IGIMS for some work and had parked his car in front of the emergency ward.

As informed by the eyewitnesses at the spot, Yadav was about to board his vehicle after coming out of the emergency ward when a Scorpio got parked right behind it, thereby blocking its way. The security officials present with Yadav asked the driver of the Scorpio to move back and make way. But instead of reversing the car, the driver accelerated forward and hit Yadav's car.

Local people around caught the culprit and thrashed him and his accomplice, who were both visibly drunk according to the eyewitnesses. Both were then handed over to the Shastri Nagar police. On conducting a breath analyzer test, it was confirmed that the driver was drunk. DSP Law and Order Sanjay Kumar and Thanedar Ramshankar Singh investigated the case.

"Two people including the driver have been detained. We have seized the vehicle that hit the minister's vehicle. An FIR will be registered against the driver regarding the incident. The driver identified as Ajit, told us that he was at the hospital to see his mother admitted there," Sanjay Kumar, DSP Law and Order, told the media.