Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): One more person died in the Tirunelveli quarry accident pushing the death toll to two with as many people still stuck. A total of six people were trapped inside a 300-foot-deep stone quarry in Tirunelveli district after a giant boulder rolled down into the quarry pit on Saturday night. The last person who died on Monday night while being rescued was identified as Murugan (23), who reportedly worked as a lorry cleaner.

Two people -- identified as Vijay from Nattarkulam and Murugan of Vittilapuram -- were rescued earlier after the incident happened along with a third one named Selvakumar, who unfortunately lost his life after being rescued. As two people still remain stuck in the quarry, the NDRST team has been carrying on the rescue operation for more than 48 hours now.

Following the accident, two National Disaster Response Force teams were called in from Arakkonam for the rescue operation. District collector Vishnu also reached the location and has been monitoring the rescue operation, while District Superintendent of Police Manivannan, Tirunelveli Commodity DIG Pravesh Kumar and Southern Region IG are also present at the location. As per the reports, the rescue operation is facing hurdles because of the continuous sliding of stones.

The exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear. An NDRF team consisting of 30 personnel from Arakkonam 4-Battalion rushed to Palayamkottai taluk by road to rescue these victims. "Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with Tamil Nadu State Administration," the NDRF said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin offered condolences to the victims' families and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh from Tamil Nadu relief fund to the next of kin of the deceased persons along with an additional Rs 5 lakh from the Labour Welfare Board.

