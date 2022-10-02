Tirupathur (Tamil Nadu): Two persons were killed and three others were seriously injured in an accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway after a lorry rammed into a truck while trying to save an auto driver. The accident was reported from the Udayarajapalayam area near Ambur in Tirupathur district in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased were both onboard a truck and were trying to save an auto driver when another lorry headed towards Krishnagiri from Vellore rammed into the truck. Three people were injured after the auto overturned.

The Ambur rural police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem to the Ambur Government Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Krishnan and Srinivasan, both residents of Arani. The police registered a case and took up investigation. The truck driver, who caused the accident, was absconding while police launched a man-hunt to nab him.