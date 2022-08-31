Ghazipur (UP): Two people died and five were reported missing after a boat capsized in a flood-hit area in Ataha village of Gahmar police station area in Ghazipur district on Wednesday, police sources said here. People who were rescued were rushed to the Community Health Center, Bhadaura in a tractor and later referred to the district hospital.

Police sources said that there is a flood-like situation in areas adjacent to Ganga river in Revatipur area. The people are using diesel-powered boats arranged by the administration for commuting. On Wednesday evening a boat in which 30 to 35 passengers were travelling capsized in flood water. While maximum people have been rescued with the help of the divers, five persons are reportedly missing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to reach the spot and launch rescue and relief work. He has directed the District Magistrate, DIG and team of SDRF to reach the spot immediately. The CM has directed to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the incident.