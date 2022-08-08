Reasi: Two Shiv Khori pilgrims were crushed to death, while one was left injured when a shooting stone hit them near the cave in Reasi district on Monday. One pilgrim died on the spot while the other died on the way to a hospital at Pouni. The deceased have been identified as Nirmal singh (35), son of Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Gunda village in Rajouri, and Sarvan Singh(45 ), son of Ram Singh and resident of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Shiv Khori, is a famous cave shrine of Hindus devoted to lord Shiva, situated in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir located in the village Sangar. Deputy Commissioner Reasi Babila Rakwal confirmed the incident and deaths while interacting with media persons.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the shooting stone incident at the holy cave shrine and said that he has spoken to DC Reasi, Smt Babila Rakwal in this regard. Singh tweeted, "Saddened to receive the news of two pilgrims, on their way to Shiv Khori shrine, unfortunately killed by a shooting stone. Have spoken to DC Reasi, Smt Babila Rakwal. One injured pilgrim shifted to hospital. All possible assistance being provided."