Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): In a unique incident an elephant gave birth to twins at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park on Wednesday. The forest officials and some tourists were witness to this unusual incident.

According to the forest officials the elephant couldn’t withstand the labour pain and so it walked to a nearby waterbody 200 metres away from the reception centre and gave birth to the twins safely. Some officers who arrived at the spot found two cubs floating on the water next to their mother.

The tiger reserve authorities were informed and they rushed to the spot but as there were many people witnessing the rare phenomenon, the elephant chose to stay inside the waterbody. After the crowd moved away the elephant slowly moved out of the waterbody with its cubs and walked back to its herd.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, CFO Ramesh Kumar said, "The elephant was scared to get out of the water because there were lots of people. After a long wait – when the crowd dispersed- the mother elephant emerged from the water body and then helped her calves out. All the three went back to their herd. This is the second time since 1994 when our staff witnessed an elephant giving birth to twin calves".