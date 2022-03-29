Thiruvananthapuram: Hours after the Kerala High Court directed the Left administration in the state to take steps to prevent its employees from abstaining from duty as part of the two-day nationwide strike, the government on Monday issued a 'dies-non' order. Chief Secretary V P Joy, in an order, said the "unauthorised absence of employees participating in the strike will be treated as dies-non", under Rule 14 A of Part 1 of Kerala Service Rules.

As per Rule 14 (A) of Part I of Kerala Service Rules, the period of unauthorised absence of an officer on account of participation in a strike shall be treated as dies-non (no work, no pay). The order also said no leave of any kind will be granted to government employees unless there is a sickness of the individual or relatives like wife, children, father and mother. The order also said the district collectors, heads of departments, district police chiefs, etc. will take action to "give protection to those not on strike and to ensure unhindered access to government offices and institutions" and to avoid overcrowding in front of the gates of the offices.

Also read: Kerala HC restrains 5 unions in BPCL Kochi from participating in a nationwide strike on March 28, 29

The government order noted that the High Court has declared the ongoing strike illegal and directed the government to prevent employees from engaging in strikes.

The High Court has directed the LDF government to prevent its employees from abstaining from duty as part of the two-day nationwide strike. The court said government servants should not engage in any concerted or organised slowdown of work.

A Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly directed the state to also issue orders enabling the operation of vehicles so that employees can report for duty. The strike -- on March 28 and 29 -- has been called by the joint platform of central trade unions against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government. The first day of the hartal was near total in the state.

PTI