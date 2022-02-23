Agartala: The second Bangladesh Film Festival was inaugurated here on Wednesday with leaders of India and Bangladesh reiterating to jointly organize more cultural and literary events to further strengthen the bonding between the two neighboring countries.

An official from the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office said the second edition of the Bangladesh Film Festival has been planned to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of the 1971 Liberation War. One film was screened at the inaugural session on Wednesday, while several other films on 'Mukti Juddha' (liberation war) are line-up for screening.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad said that the best-produced films on the liberation war would be screened at the festival to showcase the great victory and glorious history of Bangladesh before the young generations of the two countries.

The role of the Indian government, especially the people of Tripura, during the liberation war would also be highlighted in the film festival, the envoy said, adding that the cultural festival aims to further strengthen the socio-economic ties between the two friendly neighbors.

While inaugurating the ‘2nd Bangladesh Cholo Chitro Utsav’ Bangladesh minister of Information and Broadcasting Muhammad Hasan Mahmud said that the bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh has reached a new high under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that he feels grateful that the people of Tripura have opened the door for the refugees during the liberation war in the year 1971.

“Many people of Tripura have participated in the liberation war and I feel grateful for their contribution to our country. We are from two countries but we have no differences. Such events will help to strengthen the bilateral relationship further. Already the bilateral relationship of both the county under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached in a new height,” he said.

The minister also informed that the work of connecting Tripura to Bangladesh through the Railway is almost over and said for which not only Tripura but other states in the North-eastern region will be benefitted.

He also lauded the role of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for his initiative for the development of the state.

Praising the role of Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina, Chief Minister Deb who was also present in the event said, “Bangladesh has achieved a new direction in each and every sector under the leadership of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Shiekh Hasina. In each and every matter she has proved that she is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who is known as Bangabandhu”.

During the event, the Information and Cultural Affairs Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury said that his government would soon set up a film institute with the help of Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute and over Rs 5 crore would be spent.

During the event, a well-known actor of Bangladesh Ferdous Ahmed, Apu Biswas, famous Singer Momtaz Begum who is also an MP of Bangladesh, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala Arif Mohammad, and other officials were present.

(With agency inputs)