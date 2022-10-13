New Delhi: Going ahead with its intention of providing 24×7 power supply through timely investment, the Union Power Ministry is all set to convene a meeting of power ministers of states and Union Territories starting Friday. The two-day conference, slated to take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, will be chaired by Union Minister RK Singh.

The event will see discussions take place on various issues such as the viability of DISCOMs, smart metering, renewable energy and storage, reforms necessary in the power sector, ensuring 24X7 power supply through timely investment, rights of electricity consumers, future power systems in 2030 and energy conservation.

An official said that a report on the performance of power utilities for financial year 2020-2021 will also be released during the event. It will further discuss power issues India has faced in the recent past.

"The conference will serve as a valuable platform for discussion on current as well as emerging issues in power sector and also to set the agenda for further development of the sector," the power ministry said in a statement.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, MoS New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba will be among participants in the meeting.