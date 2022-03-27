Bharat Bandh on Monday, Tuesday: 10 points
Published on: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: A joint forum of central trade unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike starting Monday to protest against central government policies. The All India Bank Employees Association are supporting the strike.
Here are the 10 points to guide you through this development:
- Workers of roadways, transport and electricity departments have also decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) which is likely to be imposed in Haryana and Chandigarh, the joint forum said in a statement. Trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum.
- All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said, "We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies." She said that the strike is expected to hit the rural parts also, where informal workers of farming and other sectors will join the protest.
- The strike notices were given by workers' unions of various sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance. Unions in railways and defence sector will carry out mass mobilization in support of the strike at several places, the joint forum said.
- According to the joint forum, the BJP government at the Centre has intensified the attacks on the working people, reducing the interest rate on EPF accumulations to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent, sudden hike in petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG etc., taking steps to implement their programme of monetisation (PSU land bundles) but are held back only because of the worsening condition of inflation and crashing share markets.
- The Ministry of power has issued the advisory to all the state government and electricity authorities to prepare themselves to ensure maintenance and reliability of the electricity grid during the strike.
- All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said the union demands the government to stop privatisation of public sector banks and strengthen them. Bank employees also demand speedy recovery of bad loans, higher deposit rates by banks, lower service charges on customers as well as restoration of old pension scheme for staff.
- A number of public sector banks, including the country's largest lender SBI, have said that their services may get impacted to a limited extent due to the strike. SBI said it has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices during the strike. "It is likely that work at our bank may be impacted, to a limited extent, by the strike," SBI said.
- The power ministry on Sunday advised all the state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid.
- The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has announced that it will not participate in the strike. The Sangh said that the upcoming strike was 'politically motivated' and aimed at the survival of selected political parties.
- The West Bengal government on Saturday said all offices will remain open on those days and mandated employees to report for duty. "In view of calls given by different trade unions and others for a 48 hours' nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices including those provided with Grants-in-Aid by the state government shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days," reads the state government memorandum.
