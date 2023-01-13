Kolkata: Nine all-India associations of public and private banks have jointly called for a nationwide bank strike on January 30 and 31. All branches and offices of nationalized and private banks will be closed across the country for these two days.

ATM counters will also remain closed resulting in disruption of ATM services but services like INEFT, RTGS, or online transactions will remain normal. The two-day-long strike was called by the United Forum of Bank Union, the joint platform of nine all-India organizations of banks.

The UFBU, in a statement, said since there was no response from the Indian Banks' Association on the demands during a meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, it has been decided to give a call for strike on January 30 and 31.

Banks will be completely closed across the country on January 30 and 31. Besides, cash supply to ATMs will also be temporarily halted on those two days. ATMs As a result, ATM services will also be affected by the bank strike.

However, there are relaxations in ATMs in some important places like hospitals, and stations. They will be open as usual. Online services will also be available. As a result, net banking-related services NEGTT, and RTGS will not be affected.

Sanjay Das, a bank official and a leader of the workers' movement, said that the issues have been discussed with the policymakers many times. "They promise to do nothing and do nothing. If there is no implementation, there is no use of assurance. Hence the call for a strike," Das said.

It should be noted that last year, these organizations have been continuously campaigning to prevent the privatization of state-owned banks. They joined the strike in March over the introduction of the anti-public interest bank privatization bill in the Lok Sabha.