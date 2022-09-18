Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): Four people were killed after a speeding car rammed into two two-wheelers on the Singhana-Narnaul road near Dumoli Kalan in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu area on Sunday afternoon. One of the two couples, Sagarmal (50) and his wife Urmila (48) were on a bike, while Vinod (55) and his wife Vimala (52) were on a scooty. The car overturned after it fell into a pothole even as its driver sustained severe injuries.

The two couples were residents of Haryana. Sagarmal was Vinod's brother-in-law. They all were heading to Narnaul. Soon police reached the spot and rushed the injured car driver to the hospital. The driver, however, fled during treatment while the two couples were announced dead.

Buhana DSP Mukesh Chaudhary said, "After investigating the car's number plate we got to know that the car's owner is Mahendra son of Lokesh. Police have sent the corpses to the mortuary of Government Hospital in Buhana and will be sent for post-mortem once the family of the deceased identifies them."