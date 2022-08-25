Jalna (Maharashtra): The sessions court here on Wednesday sentenced two men to imprisonment till the 'rising of the court' and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them in a 2018 case of assault. A`till the rising of the court' sentence means a convict is detained till the day's court proceedings conclude. Manohar Tarmale (24) and Yogesh Sonawane (20) were accused of beating up Shrirang Karmakar and hurling casteist slurs at him because he refused to give them water to add to liquor.

They were booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The court on Wednesday convicted the duo and sentenced them till the rising of the court besides imposing fine, said government pleader Dilip Kolhe. (PTI)