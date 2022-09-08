Coimbatore: The Coimbatore Corporation committed a serious blooper by setting up two toilet bowls in a single toilet in the Amman Kulam area. People have questioned the utility of the toilet with no regard for people's privacy. Residents of the area were both shocked and disappointed to see the recent development in the otherwise non-functional toilet

Earlier, the toilet did not have a door and was therefore not being used by the public. But after the authorities started the renovation, locals were expecting the gaffe to be fixed. But to their disappointment, the corporation came up with an even bigger loophole. The two toilet bowls are placed very close together in the same toilet, without even a barrier between them. Social activists are severely criticizing the Coimbatore Corporation administration as to how the public can use such a toilet.

The activists have requested the Corporation Commissioner to conduct a proper investigation in this regard. Coimbatore citizens are also highly dissatisfied with the condemnable move by the corporation administration. People have also raised questions over the utility of tax money on such maintenance works. Meanwhile, a video of the toilet has gone viral on social media. A comment from the corporation officials is awaited.