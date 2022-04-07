Srinagar: Two civilians sustained bullet injuries in their limbs following an altercation between locals and the army while later was making video of afternoon prayers in the Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

Local reports quoting eyewitnesses said that when the people were entering inside Masjid at Jamia Jadeed Main Chowk Handwara, army soldiers were making their video. There was firing and two civilians were injured and sustained bullet wounds in the leg. A top police officer said that soldiers of 21 RR had gone to Jamia Masjid Handwara for video making of Namaz (prayers).

“Some people objected to it and then there was an altercation between army and civilians,” the officer said, adding, “During altercation, there has been accidental fire and two persons received an injury in the leg. Both are stable.” The injured, according to reports, have been identified as Abdul Ahad Mir from Rajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi from Handwara. Both have been hospitalized.