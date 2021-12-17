Rewari: Two CISF jawans deployed in Haryana's Rewari district, were returning home after the farmers' agitation ended, died in a road accident.

Both the jawans identified as 32-year-old CISF jawan Rickensh, resident of Pipli village of Mundawar in Alwar district of Rajasthan, and 34-year-old Ajay, resident of Hamidpur in Mundawar, were deployed in the Bawal area during the farmers' agitation.

Police officials said, "while returning home, their car collided with a trolley truck standing on the road near Rudh village on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Both of them died on the spot in the accident. After conducting post-mortem, the Bawal Police handed over the bodies of both the jawans to their relatives."

After the farmers' agitation ended on December 11, the soldiers posted there for security were sent back on Thursday.

Both the CISF jawans were heading towards their home in a car.

Around 3 am this morning on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, their car collided with a trolley truck standing near the closed bridge of the Bawal area.

After the collision, both the jawans died on the spot. The police immediately reached the spot after getting the information from the local people. The Bawal police admitted both the jawans at CHC Bawal hospital, where both were declared brought dead.

According to the report, the jawan named Rickensh who lost his life in the accident has an 8-year-old son. The whole village is mourning the loss of two soldiers who died in the accident.

The police handed over the bodies of both the jawans to the relatives after the post-mortem at CHC Bawal hospital in Haryana.