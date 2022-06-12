Patna: Two Chinese nationals were arrested on Saturday evening for illegally crossing the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, the Sashastra Seema Bal said.

During brief interrogation, the two Chinese nationals, identified as Lo Lung, 28, and Yung Hai Lung, 34, said that they came from China to Nepal via Thailand, and from Kathmandu reached the Bihar border. On May 24, they crossed the Indian border through Kora. From there, the two went to Noida by taxi to meet their friends, where they stayed till June 10 and then returned to Bhithamod (Sitamarhi, Bihar) by taxi on Saturday. The two were trying to cross the border by rickshaw when they were arrested at around 7:45 pm on Saturday.

SSB personnel apprehended them over 300 metres inside Indian territory near pillar number 11/6. ATM cards, cigarettes, and some other items were seized from them. The two were handed over to the Surshand police. Realizing the seriousness of the matter, both the Chinese nationals were produced in the court from where both have been sent to jail. Further investigation is on in the case.