Baloda Bazar (Chhattisgarh): Two children who had been missing for the past 48 hours were found dead in an open field about two kilometers away from the Kasdol village in Baloda Bazar district. The officials, who immediately reached the spot with a dog squad, confirmed that both children's bodies had injuries on the heads. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, though the police suspect that their heads were bashed by a rock.

The victims were identified as Shaurya and Lavendra, both aged between 6 to 7 years, who had gone missing from their village on Saturday. The villagers reportedly tried searching for them extensively, but to no avail. The police was informed about the matter, after which their dead bodies were recovered on Tuesday. Further investigation in the matter is underway, though neither the reason nor the cause of death has been ascertained yet.