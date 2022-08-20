Udhampur: A tragic incident came to light at Samole village in the Tikri area of Udhampur district wherein two children lost their lives due to a landslide that occurred on Friday. The Tikri police received the information about the incident around 9 pm and immediately rushed to the spot. Two houses were completely destroyed and many were buried under the debris.

Also read: Himachal: Two dead, vehicles washed away due to cloudburst in Kullu

The rescue team was successful in retrieving 12 people trapped under the collapsed buildings, but two children could not be saved. The rescue operation was carried out from 10 pm to 5 am. Despite the efforts of the team, two children died due to the landslide.