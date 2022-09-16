Prayagraj: Two children died in Prayagraj after a wall collapsed following the heavy rain in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. The incident is from Chhatauna village of Sarai Mamrej police station area of the district. Locals said that after hearing the sound of the wall collapsing, they rushed and pulled out the children buried under the debris.

Both the children were taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead. Both were identified as -- Amit Sharma, 5, and Shreya, 4.

On getting information about the incident, DM Sanjay Kumar Khatri and SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey reached the spot and took stock of the damage. The DM assured the victim's family of financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the parents of the deceased children. He also directed the SDM for arranging some residential land and a housing scheme as one of the families doesn't have a pucca house.

As many as a-dozen-and-a-half persons were killed in seven separate rain-related incidents and several were left injured across half a dozen districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The state has been witnessing heavy and incessant rains for the last two days.