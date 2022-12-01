Bellari (Karnataka): Two children died in the Bellari district of Karnataka after they were attacked by a stray dog. Officials said that the incident took place at the Badanahatti village of the district adding that the deceased have been identified as Surakshita (3) and Shanthakumar (7).

They further revealed that apart from the two deceased another girl was also attacked by the stray dog on November 18 but recovered after treatment. Surakshita and Shanthakumar, however, suffered grievous injuries in the attack and were admitted to hospital in critical condition where they passed away respectively on November 21 and 22, officials said.

Following the attack, the dog also tried to bite another link. Then it was beaten to death by villagers.