Kadiri (Anantapur): Three persons were killed and 13 others were trapped under the debris when two under construction buildings collapsed Kadiri Old Chairman Street in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Six out of 13 persons were rescued. The incident took place when a building collapsed on another building next next to it and this led to the collapse of the other building too. Eight people in one house and seven in another house, a total of 15 members were trapped under the rubble. On receiving information, officials reached the spot and took up rescue and relief measures. Additional Superintendent of Police Ramakrishna Prasad, RDO Venkat Reddy are monitoring the situation.