Barmer: Eight people, including two children of the same family, were killed while two others were injured after an SUV and a truck collided on Gudamalani Mega Highway in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday night. The SUV carrying the family from Sanchore in Jalore district had left for Gudamalani for a function last night when it collided with the truck eight km ahead of the destination.

Six people died on the spot, while four seriously injured were brought to the Gudamalani Government Hospital and out of them, two succumbed to injuries. The deceased have been identified as Poonmaram (45), son of Dhimaram, and Poonmaram (48), son of Bhagwanram, both residents of Khara Jalore, Bhagirathram (38), son of Pokraram, a resident of Jujani Bhinmal, Prakash (28), son Pemaram, a resident of Golia Rageshwari Barmer, Manish (12), son of Poonmaram, a resident of Khara Jalore, and Prince (5), son of Mangilal, a resident of Sedia Jalore, Mangilal (35), son Nainaram, resident of Sedia, Budhram (40), son of Kanaram, a resident of Kharda Jalore.

Prakash (20), son of Harjiram, a resident of Cedia Jalore, was undergoing treatment. Forest and Environment Minister and Gudamalani MLA Hemaram Chaudhary expressed grief over the tragic accident. ''Sad news coming in about the death of 8 persons and injuries to others. I pray to God for peace to the departed and speedy recovery of the injured,” he tweeted. Soon after the accident, a police team from Gudamalani police station reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary.