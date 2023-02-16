Bhiwani (Haryana): In a gruesome incident, two charred bodies were found in an SUV in the Barwas village under the Loharu area of Bhiwani district on Thursday early morning. As soon as the police received the information they reached the spot, along with teams of FSL, CIA and Cyber Cell, and started the investigation. "Two skeletons were found in a charred Bolero in Loharu, Bhiwani district, at 8 am. There are chances that both the victims died either due to a fire that broke out in the vehicle or were burnt to death," Loharu DSP Jagat Singh More said.

"No number plate was found on the Bolero and the identity of the skeletons is yet to be ascertained. We are trying to identify the vehicle through the chassis number so that the owner of the car can be traced. The CCTV footage of the area is being examined for clues. Every angle is being investigated with the help of the technical team of the FSL and other agencies." DSP added.

On the other hand, it came to know that some identified people abducted Junaid and Nasir, residents of Piruka village on Wednesday. After this, Ismail, a relative of the abducted people lodged a complaint at the Gopalgarh police station. According to Ismail, eight to ten people first thrashed Junaid and Nasir badly and then took them in a Bolero. When Junaid and Nasir were called, the mobile was switched off. (With agency inputs)