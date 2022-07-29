Srinagar: Two bullets were recovered from the baggage of a soldier at the airport of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. A senior police officer told ETV Bharat, "Security forces recovered two rounds of ammunition from a soldier at the airport gate this morning. The soldier has been taken to the nearby police station for questioning.

"The soldier has been identified as Vijay Pal of the Assam Rifles. He was traveling from Srinagar to Delhi on leave," he added. Earlier, a man was arrested with a country-made pistol and live ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

During routine checking at Aala Peer chowk here on Thursday night, the culprit identified as Basat Muneer of Marah-Surankote tried to flee but was apprehended by police, they said. The police officials recovered a country-made pistol and live ammunition from his possession. Muneer could not produce a valid license of the pistol during questioning, they said.