Barmer (Rajasthan): Two Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers died whereas five others were critically injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Barmer-Chouhatan Road in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Friday night. Of the five injured BSF personnel undergoing treatment at a hospital, the condition of two was stated to be critical.

The accident was so severe that two BSF troops died on the spot. Some villagers rushed to the accident site to carry out a rescue operation. Police with the help of local people rushed the injured BSF personnel to a Community Health Centre from where they were referred to District Hospital.

Barmer District Collector Lok Bandhu said, "The BSF personnel from 83 Battalion was on way to Barmer for some official work when the mishap occurred. Two jawans lost their life in the accident. One injured BSF soldier has been undergoing treatment at the CHC. Of the four injured, we are planning to send them to the advanced medical centre for better treatment. Among the two critically injured BSF soldiers, one has suffered a head injury and the other sustained injury in his leg."