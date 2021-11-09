Sambalpur: Two brothers died after falling into a well accidentally in the Laxmi Talkies area of Odisha's Sambalpur on Tuesday. A CCTV footage seized by the police has captured the entire incident. According to reports, the victims have been identified Sunil and Sushil Tripathy, residents of the Sahu Colony.

The video showed the two brothers were sitting on the edge of the well last night when suddenly one of them lost balance and while falling his brother caught hold of his hand, but he, too, fell into the well. What is more surprising is that the incident happened despite the presence of another person near the well.

Fire Service personnel launched a rescue operation and fished out them from the well. They were immediately rushed to a hospital and put in the critical care unit. However, despite all attempts by doctors, the siblings breathed their last in the wee hours of Tuesday. Police are investigating the incident.