Hyderabad (Telangana): Two minor boys were manipulated by their friends into stealing Rs 4 lakh from their father's locker for sports toys. Two siblings Chintu (9) and Bantu (8) (Names changed) had spent Rs 4 lakhs in just 25 days. According to the Jeedimetla police, the family had been staying at SR Nayak Nagar in the Medchal district for the past eight years. While their father works in a private company mother runs a general store at their home. These boys have friends whose age is 15 and 14 years respectively. Chintu and Bantu were staying at home during the summer holidays and they often played with their friends, who had come to their home.

Every day when Chintu and Bantu go out for playing they used to bring some money and often buy bakery items and eat with their friends. The friends (15 and 14 years) observed this and have decided to manipulate them and tried to steal the money from them. They asked Chintu to bring money so that they would buy a nice wristwatch for him. Chintu took Rs 2,000 from their father's locker.

They even offered to buy Chintu sports toys and asked for more money. After listening about sports toys Chintu got excited and gave the bundle of Rs 2,000 notes to them. They even manipulated the younger boy Bantu into their words that even the Bantu gave them the money. This time Bantu gave them the three bundles of Rs 500 rupees notes for new mobile phones, headphones and time again they manipulated the brothers.

By cooking up all kinds of stories they looted Rs 4 lakhs from Chintu and Bantu. Once the brothers noticed that all the money in the locker was spent, they were scared of getting scolded. To avoid getting reprimanded by their father the duo put fake Rs 500 notes and put them back in the locker. One day when Chintu's father opened the locker for money he was so shocked to see the fake notes in place of the original money, he then called the police and lodged a complaint. Meanwhile, when the police started the investigation they got suspicious of Chintu and Bantu and enquired them about the money.

The innocent brothers confessed about the sports watch, mobile phone, headphones and their friends. Then the police arrested the two brothers, who had manipulated Chintu and Bantu and looted Rs 4 lakhs from them. The police had seized the watches, mobile phones and headphones and they had found out that the accused boys even spent Chintu's money on online gaming and watching movies. The Jeedimetla police also suggested that parents should often observe their children and should be careful about their friends.