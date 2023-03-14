New Delhi: A woman judge suffered severe injuries to her head during an alleged robbery by two motorcycle-borne men in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday. The judge was taking a walk with her 12-year-old son in the Gulabi Bagh area when she came under attack.

Police said she fell down in the robbery attempt and suffered a minor injury on her head. The matter came to light on March 6 after the victim's minor son, who was accompanying her at the time of the alleged robbery, reported the incident. The motorcycle-borne duo snatched the woman judge's bag, which contained around Rs 8,000 in cash, some documents, and an ATM card.

The goons pushed her during the snatching attempt, resulting in the victim suffering injuries to her head, police said quoting the complaint. A case was registered under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was taken up, the police added.

With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, a Gulabi Bagh police station team apprehended the accused Dilshad and Rahul, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi. The injured female judge was admitted to NKS Hospital in Gulabi Bagh area for treatment.

She was discharged after treatment. Dilshad was found involved in 10 criminal cases, including robbery and snatching, while Rahul is a first-time offender, he said. The police also seized the motorcycle used in the crime and recovered the ATM card and Rs 4,500. With the duo's arrest, the police claimed to have solved six cases.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted in Hindi, "Crime in Delhi has increased to such an extent that now every man or woman walking on the road is unsafe. It is very shameful to have a scuffle with a woman judge in Delhi. Those who have the responsibility of providing security to women spend time on how to troll women."