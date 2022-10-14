Pratapgarh: In a shocking incident that, too, after a gap of 15 days, a minor girl became a victim of sexual assault at a village in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, two Dabangs (musclemen) of the village caught hold of the victim and outraged her modesty. The grisly incident happened when she went outside the house to attend to nature's call. The victim was subjected to physical assault before gang rape by the accused. After committing the heinous act, the criminals fled the spot threatening the victim with dire consequences.

Somehow fleeing from the spot, she rushed home to narrate her woes to her parents. After that, the relatives of the victim informed the police about the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police East Vidyasagar Mishra rushed to the village, along with the police force, to investigate the incident. The two accused in the case have been arrested by the police.

ASP East Vidyasagar Mishra said, "The victim has blamed the accused of gang-raping her. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, both the accused have been arrested. A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC."